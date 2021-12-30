ATM, alarm on New Year’s Eve: beware of prank

Problems with ATM withdrawals ahead of New Year’s Eve? Users may find themselves in the same situation as a few days ago

During the holiday season, purchases grow exponentially. Between gifts and holidays there are many Italians who carry out ATM withdrawals for the most varied needs. There is a problem, however, which not everyone thinks about precisely in a period of such great demand.

Although the national governments of many countries around the world are working to limit the circulation of cash as much as possible, these remain the main tool for making purchases. The reason for this choice is mainly related to the fact that online transactions are traceable.

As mentioned above, in view of New Year’s we could repeat the same scenario that many had to face at Christmas. A not insignificant inconvenience. For this reason, you have to be ready. Let’s find out what it is.

ATM withdrawal, alarm on New Year’s Eve

During the Christmas period there were millions of people ATM withdrawals carried out throughout Italy. This large turnout, especially on public holidays, can create a lot of inconvenience. Each device, in fact, is equipped with a well-defined banknote reserve. The figure follows a series of variables linked to the territory it serves.

When the operations carried out are such a large number, the risk is that the sum available to that particular ATM can end. In this situation, when you try to carry out the usual withdrawal operation, this will not be possible.

Just as it happened to Christmas could also be repeated a New Year’s. For this reason, we advise you not to wait for the busiest days to avoid the risk of running out of cash.