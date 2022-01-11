ATM, avoid withdrawal if you notice this: bad surprise

Care must be taken. When making an ATM payment or an ATM withdrawal, you can be scammed without realizing it

The ways to cheat are many. The most frequent pass through the web and through new technologies, but there are still those who try scams through the ATM. Of course, the debit card gives access to the entire current account, and since the daily and monthly withdrawal limits have risen, as well as contactless payments and expenses with the Pos, scammers can quickly take away a nice amount of money.

Banks generally manage to prevent tampering, but not always. Scammers often find a way, including through tampering, to bypass security devices. For this reason it is always good to be careful. Banks, with the home banking service or with a paid SMS service, make available the possibility of receive sms or push notification whenever there is a trade on your account. This is a good way to defend yourself and detect strange movements as soon as possible.

ATM scam, what is skimming

The Skimming it is a fraud consisting in the insertion or application on card readers of ATM and POS terminals of a particular device called “Skimmer”, capable of reading and simultaneously copying the information contained in the magnetic strip of the card.

Read also: Pensions, a new increase is coming: that’s when

Having such information, evildoers are able to produce a duplicate of the Charter but it will work only in Banda. On the other hand, it is not possible to use the duplicate to carry out microcircuit operations, as the techniques now widespread do not allow to make duplicates of the Chip. As a result, it can be easy for the bank to identify these types of scams.

Read also: Digital terrestrial, tonight on TV: the grand finale on Canale 5

It is able to check in real time if the withdrawal or payment operation is taking place a Band or Chip and, if this happens to Banda, he has the possibility to decline the authorization. So, to avoid skimming, it’s always better use the chip rather than the magnetic stripe. In the case of sampling, if you notice equipment that shouldn’t be there, avoid the operation.