ATM, bad surprise for the withdrawal: what happens

Many reports and a lot of disappointment on the part of the Italians: this is what is happening on the withdrawal front

The Cash withdrawal, or rather the withdrawal from an ATM, is increasingly difficult. Partly because the use of paper money is increasingly disincentive, and as a result many people make even small payments with the pos. On the other hand, the banks have realized that the maintenance costs of the ATM are too high, and “the game is not worth the candle”.

For this the ATMs for cash withdrawals in Italy have dropped dramatically. In 4 years I am decreased by 6.9%, i.e. they went from 36,754 to 34,204. This is the direct consequence of the disappearance of bank branches, which in the same period suffered a decline of 19.1%, going from 29,039 to 23,480 between 2016 and 2020.

Approximately 2,800 Italian municipalities do not have the possibility to withdraw from ATMs, and they have to travel tens of kilometers to make a cash withdrawal.

Because? Withdrawals have drastically decreased, also due to the pandemic, so the banks don’t find it cheaper to have all these ATMs, whereas the earnings for the lender is the commission.

How to remedy the lack of ATMs?

Given that banks have changed their methods, the habits of Italians must also change, as is already happening with electronic money. A useful tip may be to use more i electronic payments by card or smartphone, in this way there is almost no need for paper money, also because the managers are now obliged to allow payments with the pos even for small amounts.

You can opt for a credit institution that has many branches in the area, to avoid paying the commissions with each withdrawal. Or you can choose an online bank. In this case the commissions would be zeroed.

The last tip is to do fewer withdrawals with a higher amount.