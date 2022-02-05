ATM, beware of the error: the withdrawal block is triggered

Withdrawing cash at an ATM can hide the blocking of our card if we are not attentive to a detail

Withdrawing cash at an ATM has become a common and daily action for many Italians. Despite the fact that payments with electronic money are becoming predominant in Italy, the Italians pick up always some cash to keep in the wallet case of need.

Yet when we are in front of an ATM we must be extremely careful not to run into a error which could cause the card to be blocked or the ATM card swallowing our credit card.

ATM, the error that causes the card to be blocked

When we have to withdraw contacts from an ATM counter, all we have to do is insert the card into the appropriate slottype the operation to be carried out and then enter the pin code. At this point the machine will quickly return both the credit card and the requested cash.

Although this is an easy operation to do, we could run into a problem that, as mentioned, can lead to blocking our card or to do swallow the same from the ATM. Obviously the mistake is not intentional, yet it can lead us to great headaches.

The mistake you absolutely must not make is when we are wrong three times to enter the PIN code matched to our credit card. In this case, in fact, the ATM could swallow our paper or the reference branch could trigger the blocking of the same. In these cases it is still possible to receive wire transfers, issue them or carry out any operation, but it becomes impossible to withdraw until you go to the office and ask for the bank to intervene.

In the event that the counter had swallowed the card, the advice is to go immediately to branch if this is open or, in any case, contact her to explain what happened. So be careful to remember the right PIN code combined with your credit card: a slip or a mistake could cost you dearly!