ATM, beware of the new scam: thousands of victims

ATMs, a new scam has already caused thousands of victims among the elderly in our country. Let’s see in detail how it works and how to avoid it.

For several years now, the various electronic payment methods we use every day, are subject to various technological changes in progress.

The ATM itself, established in 1984, has undergone several changes over the years. The introduction of contacless technology for example it has greatly changed its use and made life easier for consumers. It is not possible to pay with an ATM for online purchases, this is true. But in physical stores however, it remains a great convenience.

ATMs, because withdrawing from the counters is increasingly dangerous for consumers

As are the withdrawal operations that can be carried out in the thousands of ATMs present on the Italian territory. An operation which unfortunately has become more and more dangerous over the years. In fact, there are many criminals who have got into the habit of positioning themselves near these counters. The aim of course is to find a way to steal the victims’ sensitive data and steal their money. And many methods have been devised over the years to cheat people.

There are those for example he learned to tamper with ATM keyboards. A way to cover up a disservice and force the victims to make contact. However, what many citizens do not suspect is that people’s distraction is often used. Approaching while the victim is picking up, and with an excuse he attacks a button. The purpose of course is to make sure to secretly see the Pin code that the person who is about to withdraw enters.

ATMs, how the new scam works and how to avoid it

Some may not believe it, but this it is exactly the way in which thousands of seniors have been scammed all over Italy. This is why it is always important to be very careful when picking up, and to avoid any contact until the operation is finished. But maybe it is also for this reason, that for many years the European Union has been pushing for new forms of electronic payment to be adopted.

Indeed, the idea within the EU is much bigger. The ambition is indeed to make all payments digital. And to do so, through the introduction of a fully electronic currency. The aim therefore is to ensure that within a couple of years it is no longer necessary to use cash. A political choice which, however, does not find everyone in agreement.

In fact, many believe that by doing so, you put yourself in your hands of a finance that has not shown particular interest in the community. Certainly, for several years now we have been witnessing the progressive decrease of ATMs in the area. Banks appear to be in a particularly hurry to accelerate this process.