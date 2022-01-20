ATM bonus 2022: how it works and who will have it

If we lost the state cashback, with the new one we got an interesting one ATM bonus for all those who will have to do with Pos and electronic payments

I earn up to 480 euros

The new Labor decree provides for this measure to encourage the use of payments with electronic tools. The push for merchants concerns a tax credit to purchase, rent and use the Pos connected to the cash registers with the elimination of the costs of commissions on transactions. Until now the problem of micro commissions had always been raised, the new measure is aimed at eliminating them. In fact, there will be up to 160 euros for the purchase or rental costs and 320 euros for being equipped with advanced electronic payment tools thanks to which those who own a VAT number will have the possibility of paying for goods and services. By adding the two benefits, up to 480 euros is obtained for each beneficiary.

As reported Idealist, the 160 euros will be due “ to subjects whose revenues and fees relating to the previous tax period are less than 200 thousand euros; 40% for subjects whose revenues and fees relating to the previous tax period are between 200 thousand euros and 1 million euros; 10% for those who have revenues and fees relating to the previous tax period of more than 1 million euros, but less than 5 million “.

Instead, as regards the more substantial ATM bonus equal to 320 euros, merchants or holders of a VAT number will be able to fully exploit it “ whose revenues and fees relating to the previous tax period are less than 200 thousand euros “; it drops to 70% for subjects who manage to earn between 200 thousand and one million euros in the tax period required by law and then drops to 40%” for those who have revenues and fees relating to the previous tax period exceeding 1 million euros and up to 5 million euros “.

ATM bonus, who is entitled to and how to request it

The measure, in force since 1 July 2021 but extended to 30 June 2022, as already specified, is the responsibility of retailers and professionals. Specifically, the ATM bonus will be mainly intended for workers who carry out business activities, art or professions, that is, holders of a VAT number who “ sell goods or provide services to end consumers and who purchase, rent or, alternatively, use devices to allow electronic payment by card “, the experts write.

To obtain it, it will be necessary to submit the tax return to the Revenue Agency with all the information relating to the payments made for the purchase or rental of the Pos and to modernize their systems. The use of the ATM bonus is also provided as a tax credit or as a reimbursement on expenses already made and incurred previously (which must be well documented).