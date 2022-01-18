ATM bonus 2022, what are the latest news – idealista / news

With the new year the farewell to cashback and welcome to the ATM bonus 2022. But how does it work? Who is it for? And how to apply for the facility whose objective is to encourage electronic payments?

ATM bonus 480 euros, what it is

The ATM bonus, expected from Labor decree, aims to encourage the use of payments with electronic tools. The incentive consists of a tax credit for the purchase, rental and use of Pos connected to cash registers andzeroing of transaction fees.

A refund, fixed at 160 euros, is due for the expenses incurred for the purchase / rental of the Pos. A refund, fixed at 320 euros, is due to the provision of advanced electronic payment tools through which the holders of a VAT number allow the payment of goods and services. The two concessions added together give each beneficiary a maximum of 480 euros.

In the first case, the tax credit within the maximum spending limit per subject of 160 euros it is up to the 70% for subjects whose revenues and fees relating to the previous tax period are less than 200,000 euros; to the 40% for subjects whose revenues and fees relating to the previous tax period are between € 200,000 and € 1 million; to the 10% for those who have revenues and fees relating to the previous tax period of more than 1 million euros, but less than 5 million.

In the second case, you are entitled to an ATM bonus of 320 euros equal to 100% for subjects whose revenues and fees relating to the previous tax period are less than 200,000 euros; to the 70% for subjects whose revenues and fees relating to the previous tax period are between € 200,000 and € 1 million; to the 40% for those who have revenues and fees relating to the previous tax period exceeding 1 million euros and up to 5 million euros.

ATM bonus, to whom it belongs

From 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022 the ATM bonus it is up to the merchants and ai professionals. Specifically, the ATM bonus is intended for subjects carrying out business activities, art or professions, i.e. holders of a VAT number who sell goods or provide services to end consumers and who purchase, rent or, alternatively, use devices to allow electronic payment by card.

ATM bonus, how to request it

The ATM bonus is obtained through the tax declaration. Just submit to the Revenue Agency the information relating to the payments made for the purchase / rental of the Pos and to modernize your systems. You can use the ATM bonus like tax credit or reimbursement on the expenses actually incurred and documented.