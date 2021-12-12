ATM, can you change the pin of your card?

The debit card always contains a pin code which must be stored or transcribed. But can you change your pin?

One of the prerogatives of the ATM is that it is inevitably associated with a pin code necessary for all payments or transactions, unlike the credit card with which you can also make payments only with the signature.

Pin is an acronym from English which means Personal Identification Number, therefore personal identification number. Is composed by 5 digits and the user is the only one who knows it; even the bank employees are not aware of it. In fact, when you get the pin, the only one unequivocally associated with the ATM, it is delivered in a closed and sealed envelope.

If you lose the ATM you can recover the pin, but it is advisable to choose another one, especially in case of theft. For some years now, you can opt for the contactless, that is, without typing the pin code.

Just bring the debit card to the pos and the payment is recorded. Until recently the maximum spending limit without typing the pin was 25 euros, has now been raised to 50.

Is it possible to choose the pin code of the ATM?

The pin associated with your ATM must be stored by the user or transcribed in a secret way so as not to be identified by other people. It is good that it always remains personal.

But it is important not to mistake the pins; during a transaction, whether it is a withdrawal from an ATM or a purchase via pos, if you type three times in a row an incorrect pin the bank blocks or withdraws the card. And it’s not pleasant.

So many users are wondering if it can choose your own pin code, perhaps easy to remember such as the date of birth. The answer is yes, but not always. In fact, not all banks allow this service.

In case the pin change is enabled, you must go to a ATM bank, choose from the options menu “Change pin”, enter your valid pin and then choose another 5-digit one as you like. Generally the pin code change service is free the first time, from the second onwards it can have a variable cost, usually around 1 euro.