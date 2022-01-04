Business

ATM, change the withdrawal in 2022: here are the news

The budget law has been passed and the rules for cash change. More attention is also needed for withdrawals

(pixabay)

The budget law was approved at the photo finish one day before the deadline of December 31, 2021. All the news already foreseen for a few weeks and more have been confirmed. Among these, the rules for the use of cash and greater attention will be paid to liquidity movements that exceed certain amounts. The declared objective is the fight against tax evasion.

Cash, the news of 2022

Purchase with card (Adobe Photo)

According to what has already been widely foreseen and anticipated, the limit on cash payment is back, which must not exceed 999.99 euros. It is a formula already foreseen in the past with the Monti government in 2011. Moreover, compared to the past, they have been introduced sanctions, starting from 2023, for those who refuse card payment even for lower amounts. In this way an attempt is made to encourage digital and tracked payments that limit the phenomena of evasion. However, the limit does not apply to ATM withdrawals. The rule concerns payments in cash.

Same goes for the deposits at bank branches. However, especially in the latter case, banks and post offices will be required to report cases in which amounts greater than 1000 euros are paid. In this case, the light of the Revenue Agency could turn on for the checks provided for in the following cases. The aim of these rules is to limit the use of cash and forms of tax evasion. However, there remains the unknown linked to social classes with a low level of education and the elderly, who are reluctant to use digital tools.

For these categories the passage to digital payments it will have to take place more gradually. However, the current trend joins with a further epochal change that is slowly manifesting itself: it is the reduction of bank branches and therefore of ATMs. In some areas, agreements have already started with some commercial categories, such as pharmacies, to replace the branches in the area.

