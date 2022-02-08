ATM, changes all on rates: what changes

Spa ATM intends to review the remuneration methods for the circular cash withdrawal service. It will be possible to know the outcome of the investigation of theAntitrust on the company’s proposal by next April.

There are about 150 million withdrawals carried out in one year at ATMs of banks other than the card issuer, out of a total of 500 million. The remainder, on the other hand, are made by customers of the same bank that owns the ATM. There are several banks that allow withdrawal with an ATM card at the ATM of a bank other than the issuing one for free. However, the trend still remains to charge a commission that often does not take into account the sum withdrawn. These costs can be changed with a justified reason and above all they must be made known in advance to the customer, who can freely decide to withdraw from the contract. Regardless of whether or not the cost is charged to the customer, the bank issuing the card with the current system must pay the bank that owns the ATM an interchange fee of 49 euro cents for each withdrawal.

For this reason, Il Sole 24 Ore reports, if the Antitrust gives the green light to the request from Bancomat Spa, the cost of the withdrawal operations at the ATM points of competing branches will be decided by each individual bank that owns the ATM. The large banks with numerous ATMs along the Peninsula are eagerly awaiting this decision. Online banks or local banks that do not have a large number of branches or ATMs within individual groups and which could therefore be penalized are much more concerned. In fact, several medium-sized banks expressed their disappointment before the Antitrust Authority. The concerns were also raised by Assopopolari and Pri.banks, an association of private banks.

Today the interchange fee it is established every two years together with the Antitrust on the basis of monitoring the costs that the entire system incurs in accordance with the provisions of provision no. 16709/2007 of the Agcm. The new proposal envisages a maximum ceiling on the commission applied to withdrawals of € 1.50. This, every year, will be subjected to verification with an analysis that Bancomat Spa will present to the Antitrust Authority.

From Other consumption they let you know: “ It is clear that this maximum value does not satisfy us. There is a reasonable presumption that, once a cap is set, all the banks will align with it as has happened, for example, with the commission on the agreement for credit lines on current accounts which provides for a cap of 0.5% per quarter, a value that all banks apply today “. For this reason, their forecast is that the circular withdrawal will cost 1.50 euros. Money that many people did not pay until now. Consumers are also convinced that we will see a worsening of the pre-contractual information with consequences also on the transparency of costs for the account holder who will no longer have these costs present in the statement he will receive from his bank.

If the change is approved, the new model would not come into force before 12-18 months from the green light of the authority.