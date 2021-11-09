ATM, do not withdraw if you notice the detail on the keyboard

When we are at the ATM ready to withdraw cash we must be very careful not to be victims of a scam

Every day Italians, especially the older ones, are targeted by scams implemented by criminals to steal money or valuables.

Among the most “popular” scams in Italy by criminals there is undoubtedly the one concerning the ATM machine: in a few simple steps the scammers are able to clone your credit card and clear your checking account.

When we are in front of an ATM there are basically two things that must be checked before the withdrawal operation. Let’s see together what they are and how not to fall into the ATM scam.

ATM scam, beware of Shoulder Surfing and Skimmer

The scammers, in order to implement the ATM scam basically need two elements: a device capable of cloning the credit card data and the PIN number of the card to be cloned. For what concern PIN of the credit card of the unfortunate person to be scammed, the technique used by the scammers is very simple and involves the Shoulder Surfing, or of “Surfing on the shoulders”.

In short, the unfortunate is peeked over his shoulder while he dials the code on the keyboard. There are also cases where scammers place one small camera hidden and pointed on the keypad; other bad guys overlap one keyboard above the original one, able to memorize the entered PIN.

The cloning of the credit card takes place instead through an electronic device called Skimmer that is able to read the data of the magnetic stripe of the badges. The Skimmer is positioned at the slot to insert the card. It is therefore sufficient to unknowingly insert the credit card into the appropriate slot to make the Skimmer copy the card data.

On the portal of the State Police valuable information is provided regarding credit cards and ATMs. Law enforcement agencies recommend that you always check the slot where the card is inserted since it is the place where the Skimmer is inserted.

Another element to check is the keypad, to understand if it is the original or if it has been superimposed on the original. Finally, you must always be careful to use one hand to enter the PIN, the other for cover the operation.