ATM, everything changes on rates: who will pay more to withdraw

Change everything about the additional fees for withdrawing from ATMs. The company intends to review the remuneration methods for the cash withdrawal service in circulation. Only shortly, and in any case by next April, will it be possible to know the outcome of the Antitrust investigation regarding the company’s proposal.

ATMs, what will change

Up to now, some banks in Italy allow free withdrawals with an ATM card at the ATM of a credit institution other than the one they belong to. However, the trend still remains to charge a commission that often does not take into account the sum withdrawn. By virtue of an agreement that identifies the cost of withdrawal as 0.50 euro cents, the cost of keeping a current account today includes the costs of withdrawals at all branches belonging to the ATM circuit. A cost that, in fact, several banks do not charge their customers.

The reform of the Bancomat Spa company

But now the reform of the Bancomat Spa company is envisaged, which would propose to change the cost with a commission that depends on the Bank that owns the ATM. So, when you withdraw money from a different credit institution than the one who is carrying out the operation, you risk paying the commission and not knowing how much the price is.

The forecast of the increase

“There is a reasonable presumption that, once a cap is set, all banks will align with it, as happened, for example, with the commission on the agreement for credit lines on current accounts which provides for a cap of 0.5% per quarter, a value that all banks apply today “, let Altroconsumo know. “For this reason, their forecast is that the circular withdrawal will cost € 1.50. Money that many people did not pay until now. Consumers are also convinced that we will see a worsening of the pre-contractual information with consequences also on the transparency of costs for the account holder who will no longer have these costs present in the statement he will receive from his bank “.

