ATM, fine of over € 1,000 with this error

Be careful before committing this gesture at the ATM: you risk penalties and criminal consequences

The use of cash now also in Italy is a practice that is decreasing. It is no longer so strange to see even small transactions, such as a coffee, paid for with ATM. The acceleration of digitization is making the public more and more fond of digital currency, a bit the state cashless plan that has borne fruit.

Electronic transactions are always tracked, and for this reason it is easier to identify any “suspicious” movements. From 1 January 2022, the threshold for cash movements, including between individuals, such as purchases, has been halved. Come on 1000 euros onwards must be paid exclusively with electronic money.

This for the anti-money laundering and anti-tax evasion regulations. Therefore, even the individual citizen in good faith must be careful, or risk an investigation. The most suspicious transactions, which set off the alarm bells of the authorities, are the payments of large sums of money.

There is no maximum of monthly payments, but beyond a certain amount, checks are triggered.

After what amount do the payment checks take effect?

Therefore, the account holder acting in good faith must be careful not to pay too much cash. The threshold, after which one ends up in the eye of the storm, is the same as the active traceability threshold from 1 January 2022, i.e. 1000 euros.

Following the payment, for example via Bancomat, of that amount, some can be triggered lawful checks by the authorities. Even if you have nothing to hide it is not a good experience to have to explain where the money comes from and where reason for cash payments, so it would be best to avoid.

If, on the contrary, the authorities, following the payments, ascertain an offense, at that point the fine can be from 1000 to 50,000 euros for the customer.