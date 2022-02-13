ATM, from Monday everything changes: how much you pay for each withdrawal

The company that manages the ATMs is in the process of reconsidering their withdrawal rates, changes are on the way.

The withdrawals that are made every year at ATMs are millions. It follows that a real mountain of money circulates around the counters.

ATM, from next Monday everything changes

It’s been over 30 years since the Bancomat Spa manages the most popular payment and withdrawal circuits in Italy. Big news coming from Bancomat Spa which plans to reconsider the way to remunerate the cash withdrawal service.

At the moment, the response of the Antitrust investigation will have to be awaited, for the proposal put forward by the company scheduled for the end of April.

To date there are several banks that authorize the withdrawal of money from the ATM card at the ATM of a non-issuing bank without charges.

However, the feeling is still that of applying a tax that often does not take into account the amount that is withdrawn. It is possible that these costs are changed with a reasonable reason and, first of all, they must be brought to the attention of the customer. These will eventually have your right to withdraw from the contract.

Whether or not a cost is applied to the customer, the bank issuing the card under the current system is obliged to pay the bank that owns the ATM an interbank commission of 49 euro cents for each withdrawal operation.

What should change?

Based on what is anticipated by some newspapers, in the event that the Antitrust accepts the request of Bancomat Spa, the control of the costs of the withdrawal activities by the ATM points of the competing branches, it would depend on each specific bank who owns the door, the single machine.

The rules and the changes were still dictated by the large banking companies to which the countless ATMs in Italy belong.

In the event that the investigation advanced by Bancomat Spa is approved by the Antitrust, the most penalized would be online banks and local banks. It is thought to define a maximum threshold of 1.50 euroswhich would thus be imposed on withdrawals.

This limit is reviewed on an annual basis, unlike what happens today, in agreement with the Antitrust, which sets the interchange fee every 24 months.

If the Antitrust Authority were to authorize the investigation, the increase in fees on withdrawals would not be considered imminent, but would go into effect after 12-18 months in the face of technical times.