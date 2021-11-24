ATM, here’s how to withdraw without a card: did you know?

Electronic money began to be present in our lives starting from the second half of the 80s, with the ATM, one of the first technological forms that allowed an electronic payment system, but also to use the card linked to the account to withdraw cash. at authorized ATMs.

Since then, albeit gradually, the intention of the various European governments, including the Italian one, have “pushed” a lot on electronic money which, thanks to technological developments, is now very present in every category of the population. The various cards, which can be ATMs, debit / credit cards, have for some time been so evolved and integrated with the systems of modern smartphones that the latter can be easily replaced in payments via POS, thanks to the NFC circuit, now present on the vast majority of devices.

For some time it has also been possible to withdraw without using the card: the Italian Post Office and numerous banks in the national territory have in fact made the service available cardless.

Withdraw without a Poste Italiane card

Through the Postepay or Bancoposta app it is possible to use our smartphone to “order” the ATM of the post offices to withdraw: simply open the app and once you have entered our credentials and then select the 9 key on the numeric keypad of the ATM to display the QR code, which can be read with the “scan QR code” function within the app.

It will then be sufficient to select the amount on the ATM screen and enter the personal Poste ID code to complete the operation (for those who have enabled it, it is possible to use the app’s fingerprint recognition).

Card-free withdrawal Banks

Most banks have also enabled a similar function that can be reached through their official app: in the case of Intesa San Paolo, for example, the procedure via QR is the same as that of Poste Italiane, for other types of banks the operation is very similar but the menu it can be “hidden”, as in the case of Unicredit under the Other> Smart Withdraw> Withdraw function of the official app.



