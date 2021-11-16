Business

ATM, if you notice this do not withdraw: they steal everything from you

Maximum prudence when withdrawing at the ATM considering the many scams. Attention to this latest alarm reported …

The scams the most talked about lately are those online. Simpler, harder to identify and “clean”, no one really exposes themselves to violent or risky actions. Technology shows its double face: it can do good as well as harm.

This time the scammers decided to use the technology, but its more sophisticated version: artificial intelligence. Who among us hasn’t seen Ocean’s Eleven? Sure, the film is a little dated, but it clearly shows how the most advanced technology can be used for a scam.

Only now we are not in a movie, and the victim is not a very rich and very bad owner of a Las Vegas casino, but any unfortunate account holder who decides to withdraw money from the “wrong” ATM. Thanks to artificial intelligence, in fact, scammers can identify the ATM pin. How do they do it?

Bancamt, the scam with artificial intelligence

Credit cards and debit cards too expensive, the Consumerism No profit alarm
Now we know that artificial intelligence allows machines to acquire a “behavior” through repetition. At that point the machine is able to act autonomously. There scam was discovered by a study from the University of Padua, where researchers from the Spritz (Security and Privacy Through Zeal) group figured out how the new one works pin scam.

Read also: ATM, fine of over € 1,000 with this error

Criminals register through hidden micro-cameras the movements of the account holder who dials the pin at the ATM. There “intelligent” machine it simulates the movements of the person at the counter who covers the pin with his hand, and most of the time he manages to identify the pin and carry out the trick.

Read also: Digital terrestrial, stop for 2 historical programs?

This is the latest in ATM scams, we’ll see what they come up with next time.

