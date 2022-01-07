ATM, never do this: the card will demagnetize

It may happen that the ATM is demagnetized, and then becomes unusable. What are the causes that make the debit card demagnetize?

There debit card, better known as ATM, is the most used tool to make withdrawals, payments to ATMs or to make purchases through the Pos. In fact, thanks to the ATM it is no longer necessary to remember to carry cash. With the digital turnaround in our country, also extended to commercial activities, even small sums can be paid with electronic transactions.

But, unlike money, the use of the ATM is linked to its functionality. Put simply, it can happen that even if the checking account is in credit it is no longer possible to carry out transactions with the debit card. This happens in cases where it has become demagnetized, and therefore becomes useless.

Cards work thanks to one magnetic strip which “contains” all the information related to the current account, thus allowing you to carry out and authorize the classic withdrawal and purchase operations. When the debit card does demagnetizes, POS terminals or ATMs are unable to decrypt all the information necessary to carry out the required operations.

Bancomat, what are the cases in which it demagnetizes?

The reasons why the ATM is demagnetized are many, and in some cases even unsuspected. For example, store paper near magnets, televisions, keys or smartphones, for example, it can lead to its demagnetization.

Also, when making payments to a cash desk with the sensor to pass codes of products, it is easy for the paper to become demagnetized by getting too close. So there are some small precautions that can be taken to prevent the ATM from becoming unusable.

For example, inside the wallet, it is recommended to keep the different cards in different compartments, so as to avoid any bad interference. Finally, it is suggested that you keep your debit card carefully, protecting it from unexpected damage. Me too’usuryin fact, it can play tricks and contribute to the malfunction of the ATM.