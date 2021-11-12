ATM, never withdraw this amount in a month: big risks

Perhaps not everyone is aware of the fact that withdrawing this amount from an ATM can trigger checks

Withdrawing money from the ATM has now become a practice for all Italians who do not give up on having some cash in your pocket. In fact, in the minds of Italians, the thought of being able to pay for a coffee or a breakfast of a few euros with a credit card is still a long way off.

Not everyone, however, is aware that there are gods risks when you withdraw too much cash at the ATM since the fiscal checks if certain thresholds are exceeded.

ATM, be careful not to withdraw more than this amount

There are cases where the Tax may look suspiciously at some movements on our current account that may seem strange and prompts the bank to report them to the‘Financial Information Unit (UIF) at the Bank of Italy. Nowadays fiscal controls are made possible thanks to traceable tools, such as digital payments. Traceability also affects in some way i Cash, in particular when these are withdrawn or paid into a current, bank or postal account.

Read also: ATM alarm: you can demagnetize it. The mistake in the wallet

The checks by the tax authorities are triggered if we withdraw from our bank account within a month more than 10 thousand euros. The suspicions are triggered even if we withdraw this figure in multiple operations. It will then be the same UIF ad analyze customer behavior, withdrawals made, even in previous months, and possibly notify the Prosecutor’s Office. Taking such figures, in fact, can be traced back to offenses such as money laundering, organized crime, drug or arms trafficking.

Read also: Towards the budget law, what it is and why it is important for the economy

As established by the Court of Cassation withdrawals from the current account, unlike payments, are always free and the tax authorities cannot ask for explanations. The cash withdrawal, even if deemed suspicious and not justified, cannot be used as a reason for triggering a tax assessment. However al exceeding the 10,000 euro withdrawn, the anti-money laundering rules are triggered.

We remind you, then, that for the Revenue Agency all payments to the current account are taxable income, unless it can be demonstrated, with written evidence, that it is exempt income such as donations or compensation, or income already taxed at source such as winnings.