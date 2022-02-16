ATM or counter? Where is best to withdraw (and why)

Withdrawing money in cash is an automatic operation that is part of our daily life: we go to the ATM of your branch or the door if the bank is open and the money is withdrawn. Many do not know, however, that the two are not exactly the same in terms of costs and another set of parameters.

Advantages and disadvantages of the counter

The advantage of withdrawing at the physical counter inside a branch is theabsence limits on the amount to be withdrawn or paid into your current account. If it is true that from 1 January of this year the maximum ceiling on withdrawals and deposits is 999.99 euros, the same does not apply if you make an ATM inside the bank: in both cases, nothing will happen if you they will withdraw (or pay) two thousand, five thousand or 10 thousand euros. And this is an advantage; the downside, however, is that the bank asks for explanations on how you want to spend that money: the account holder will then have to fill out a self-certification stating what he intends to do with all that withdrawn money. As reported by laleggepertutti, if the figure of 10 thousand euros per month is exceeded, even if divided, the bank makes a report to the UIF (Financial Information Unit) to check for any illegal activities. Should crimes be found, the report immediately reaches the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

In the case of current accounts registered to companies or entrepreneurs, however, there is a limit to withdrawals in any case: a maximum of one thousand euros per day and a maximum of 5 thousand euros per month. When these thresholds are exceeded, the tax authorities immediately set in motion asking for proof of where these sums end up: without proof, the account holder risks the procedure envisaged when unlawful payments are assumed.

Advantages and disadvantages of the ATM

What changes, however, with the classic ATM (ATM) outside the branches? Convenience number one, needless to say, is there possibility to withdraw 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. Other advantages, especially if you are abroad, is being able to withdraw in a fairly widespread manner. The enormous availability, however, also has limits: contrary to what happens within banks, there is a maximum disbursement threshold that varies according to the banks and the contract made with your credit institution. And then, usually, ATMs pay out a maximum of 250 euros per transaction: this means that with a daily ceiling of 500 euros, you will have to make two different operations for the full amount.

Let’s not forget about the commissions: the convenience is always that of having an ATM available, of course, but if it belongs to another institution than ours, you will have to pay an interchange fee of 49 cents per withdrawal. And then, in the coming months, increases are expected as already decided last year by the ATM service project presented to the Antitrust to change the cost of the commission. In practice, there is no single ceiling for all the Institutes but each one could establish its own threshold.