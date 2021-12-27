ATM, pay attention to the maxi fine: who risks

It comes back to talk about fines that concern those who do not use the Pos, that is the electronic payment terminals with which it is possible to make purchases with credit and debit cards and other alternative methods to cash. In recent days the news had leaked according to which the sanctions would have started in early 2022, but clarifications have arrived from parliamentary sources.

ATM, pay attention to the new fine: from when it starts

The amendment to decree Recovery presented to the Budget Committee in the Chamber by Stefano Fassina, deputy elected in quota Liberi e Uguali and founder of Patria and Constitution, and Rebecca Frassini, deputy of the Northern League, would in fact contain a typo regarding the date.

In the Senate, the decree was definitively approved shortly before Christmas, December 23, with the reformulation of the amendment concerning the fine on the use of ATMs. The sanctions will start from January 1, 2023.

ATM, pay attention to the fine: who pays and how much

The text provides for a penalty for all subjects who sell products and provide services, including professional ones, who do not accept electronic payments. The acceptance obligation is limited to at least a typology debit card and at least one type of credit card, identified by the trademark of the circuit of belonging.

A merchant caught refusing an electronic payment will have to pay a fine of 30 EUR to which is added the 4% of the value of the rejected transaction.

ATM, attention to the new fine: the criticisms

The rule was also contained in the Tax decree of last year’s maneuver, but was then removed during the approval of Parliament, to the great disappointment of consumer associations, which have long been asking to sanction those who do not comply with the obligation to use the POS for all merchants and professionals.

Strong criticism they came from Confcommercio, who stressed that sanctions do not incentivize the adoption of electronic payments by those who own a business. For the modernization of the payment system, explains the confederation, it would be necessary to implement a strategy to reduce the transaction costs for merchants.

We have anticipated here what you need to know about the ATM fine. To get the Pos, you can access the ATM bonus, as explained in our guide to get it. And pay attention to the news that is spreading about the withdrawal of money. We have indicated here if you need the Green pass to withdraw the money.