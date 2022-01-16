ATM payments: checks are triggered. What is the risk

The beginning of 2022 brought with it a series of changes on the fiscal front. One of the main new rules concerns the maximum limit allowed for cash payments, which returns to 1000 euros. The lowering of the threshold for the use of physical currency coincides with the government’s desire to verify the transparency of operations, pushing for traceable payments to avoid the so-called “black” as much as possible. TheAnti-Money Laundering Authority, which would trigger the red light in the event that an amount exceeding 1000 euros was paid into one’s current account.

Checks on the ATM

Rather than withdrawing money from your bank account,Revenue Agency and the Guardia di Finanza focus mainly on payments: the fear is that it may sometimes be the result of a series of undeclared activities and that – being in “black” – would consequently escape the taxation system. As reported by Online Business, the objectives set by the tax authorities are clear: to recover about 16 billion euros of revenue (specifically 15.8) through 390 thousand audits by the Revenue Agency and 170 thousand in collaboration with the yellow flames. The reference is to the three-year period between 2021 and 2023.

An important role is played by the interbank system, which allows the monitoring of account holders’ positions regardless of whether they carry out transactions in their bank or not. The magnifying glass of checks could therefore on bank transfers, online payments, withdrawals abroad, bank debit services, contactless payments, check books and bank cards.

The sanctions

As already mentioned above, payments of more than 1000 euros to your current account could raise the alarm of the Anti-Money Laundering Authority. Obviously, sanctions are envisaged if actual anomalies are found at the end of the appropriate checks: you could face a fine which goes from 1000 to 50 thousand euros if a real irregularity in the operation were ascertained.

It is also worth remembering the penalties for the use of cash: those who do not comply with the rules risk penalties of 1000 euros (in the case of private citizens who exceed the ceiling) and between 3 thousand and 15 thousand euros (for professionals). The maximum limit of 1000 euros does not apply to withdrawals and bank deposits, since these are not transactions between two subjects but transactions on a personal current account. Instead, the threshold must not be exceeded – to name just a few examples – in shops, in grocery stores, at the electrician, veterinarian and dentist.