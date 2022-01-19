ATM scam, so we can lose 150 euros a day

There are different types of ATM scams that skilled thieves know how to implement. We can be hit at any time, and in the most unthinkable ways.

ATM scam, a pitfall that can have a thousand faces and always the same, dramatic ending. That is to see our current account lightened in case we fail to notice everything that is happening behind us.

In the event that we lose the card or if some malicious person manages to duplicate it and we do not have to realize it in time, we risk losing 150 euros per day. And this is because the POS limit has been increased from 25 to 50 euros per day, with a ceiling of 150 euros per day or after five consecutive expenses.

Without overstepping, the cases described do not require the PIN to be entered. Which would facilitate any criminals. The good news, however, is that the charge can be contested. And yet another possible, unthinkable ATM scam is simply to approach the intended victim when in crowded places.

ATM scam, beware of this real malice

Although gatherings are prohibited, it is still possible to come across public transport for example.

Here the skilled and well-established thieves equip themselves with a virtual POS, which can be easily installed on a smartphone via a special app, to get close enough to the wallet of unsuspecting people and to complete a financial transaction. In fact, it is not required to place the credit or debit card on the POS. Even a distance of a few centimeters is enough.

Therefore, it is first of all advisable not to show in public where we put our card, wallet or purse. In case, never put them in your pocket. Finally, it is possible to protect the paper by placing it in special containers. Extreme caution should always be used.