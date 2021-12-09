ATM sting, we start in 2022: what changes

In 2022 everything changes regarding the ATM. Sting for customers who will have a nasty surprise

It is time for changes in various aspects of the economy. the pandemic has changed and will change many things again. On the one hand, processes already underway or about to be implemented have been accelerated. On the other hand, there is greater availability of money from the institutions to favor the revival of the economy. This will cause many changes, perhaps epochal. In terms of payments, the aim is to increase digital ones, as has already been done.

ATMs, increases in withdrawals: the details

Then there is the energy front with Italy and Europe in the grip of foreign energy dependence and climate change. In banking world the acceleration of the closure of bank branches. It is becoming more and more difficult to find ATMs near your home, especially in small towns but also on the outskirts of large cities. Often you are forced to withdraw from branches of other banks, other than your own with the payment of the commission.

Read also: If you have this dream play a Scratch and Win: you can win

Precisely in this respect, the increase in the costs of commissions that will be made at ATMs other than one’s own bank is certain. They should cost up to 3 euros for single operation even if the managing director of Bancomat SpA has announced to the newspaper that the prospect is to arrive at a maximum ceiling of 1.50 euros on commission. This is the objective of a program to change the rules proposed by Bancomat SpA to the Antitrust that will have to express itself.

Read also: Digital terrestrial: how to see all channels even without a decoder

With regard to times, the Antutrust will express itself within April 2022. So, before this date nothing will change for users. However, the ATM administrator does not rule out the possibility of having an opinion even earlier. But then there are contracts to be modified. They also go systems updated, the pos, the atm. In short, according to the manager, he will probably go away much of 2022 before I change anything about cash withdrawals.