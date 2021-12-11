Atm, the general manager Arrigo Giana and the transport rescue mission in Rome- Corriere.it

from Gianni Santucci

The Milanese general manager Arrigo Giana could take on the position of president of the Roman Atac (with the manager Alberto Zorzan). At the same time, he would maintain his current position of operational leadership of the ATM

It is well known that for weeks the trips to Rome of the general manager of the ATM have been frequent. As known that the main call that feeds these contacts comes from the capital and the new mayor Roberto Gualtieri, who came out into the open only after having secured the bank of his colleague Beppe Sala. There is therefore a concrete possibility, even if the negotiation is still completely open, that the dg Arrigo Giana assumes the office of president of the Roman Atac, while maintaining his current position as operational guide of the ATM. And what to do the general manager the engineer Alberto Zorzan goes to Rome, a manager with a technical expertise on local public transport perhaps unique in Italy. It would therefore be this translation of Milanese figures to Rome that would define a sort of Atm-Atac alliance, within a scenario that for the moment has very little corporate status. Or rather, the injection of Milanese in the Roman company would be the application of an agreement that moves on a completely different level: above all political.

The precedent of Bruno Rota To try to understand, one can recall a precedent. When the former mayor Virginia Raggi in 2017 called the former president and CEO of Atm Bruno Rota to the Atac, the goal was to try to restore the company; but Rota abruptly left after a few months because he realized he did not have full and unconditional support from the shareholder for the drastic choices that would have been used to restore accounts and service. The situation has certainly not improved since then e Atac must exit from the arrangement with creditors. So, what sense would this alliance have between the most advanced tip of the sector in Italy (the ATM, which in fact wins tenders abroad and according to the latest industrial plan aims to expand more and more outside Milan) and one of the most crisis?

The pact between Sala and Gualtieri Sala and Gualtieri, as part of a broader political collaboration that goes beyond public transport, have somehow defined the hypothesis of common projects, which could bring advantages to both companies if, for example, they were able to find an agreement for joint purchases of means and technologies. Beyond this, certainly it would be Atac to benefit from a transfusion of Milanese good practices. But there is certainly an attempt to give shape to a more structured industrial reality, in order to be able to resist if and when tenders are actually held for the award of public transport services according to European law. In this regard, the pandemic has given a sort of respite to the Italian municipalities, because for example in Milan there will not even be any competition for 18 months after the end of the state of emergency (according to a regional law last year). The political system seems to be standing trying to prepare to prevent foreigners (like the French Ratp, which has already won races in Florence, Tuscany and in some areas of Lazio) come and eat in our house (simply by winning the contracts as the best competitor in the races): something that Atm has been doing for years in Copenhagen , to the full satisfaction of the Danish authorities.

If you want to stay updated on news from Milan and Lombardy, subscribe for free to the Corriere Milano newsletter. It arrives every Saturday in your mailbox at 7am. Enough

click here.