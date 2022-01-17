ATM, what to do if the card has demagnetized?

When the ATM is demagnetized, the card can no longer be used, and this can cause difficulties in accessing the account. What to do?

The ATM it is a card that contains information on our current account, on withdrawal and deposit operations and on the residual deposit. Now used by most Italians, the Bancomat, or even debit card, is essential when leaving home. In fact, you can make withdrawals, deposits or electronically pay for a coffee. So you can even forget about cash at home.

But unlike cash money, the ATM can be prone to malfunctions, which occur in the event of a block for external reasons or demagnetization some paper. In fact, what allows the ATM to access the information necessary for the operations is a magnetic strip on the back. If this becomes demagnetized, all the paper will become unusable.

The causes of demagnetization can be many, but certainly the greatest risk occurs if the ATM is placed near a magnet or an electronic speaker for the demagnetization of the chips that accompany the products on sale. But it is also suggested to keep it away from keys, smartphones, and perhaps separate it in the wallet from any other debit or credit cards.

Demagnetized ATM, how to reactivate it

Unfortunately, the demagnetized ATM card cannot be restored to functionality, so it must be replaced. When you realize that the card has been demagnetized, you should immediately contact the toll-free number of your bank, and follow the instructions to replace the paper.

The demagnetized card will become unusable for any operation e must be returned to the bank who will provide for its destruction. If your bank has a physical branch, in most cases it will be necessary to go there in person to proceed with the activation of the card. If your bank provides a internet banking, it will be possible to connect to the personal profile and follow the instructions to activate the new card.