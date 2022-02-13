ATM, with this error swallow the card (and you can not withdraw it)

In some circumstances the ATM is withheld by the ATM, and if you do not have certain requirements it cannot be collected at the branch

The ATM, or debit card, is required to make purchases or withdraw cash. By now it is becoming more and more so, given that more than 1,000 euros can no longer be bought in cash. At the same time many lenders have ushered in the electronic version of the pos, so that even in the absence of the physical card you can pay via smartphone.

But for some transactions it is still necessary to own the physical ATMsuch as the cash withdrawal at the ATM. There are fewer and fewer branches with connected ATMs nowadays, but today it is still the most popular method of obtaining cash, especially since access to bank branches has become difficult due to the pandemic.

But you have to be careful, sometimes in front of the ATM you can make some errors which can be serious. Or in any case, annoying situations can be created, such as the withdrawal of the card by the ATM.

ATM, when the card is swallowed

One of the most frequent inconveniences in front of the ATM is that the mental emptiness occurs on the pin of the ATM. It is believed to remember it and instead no, the machine signals that the pin is incorrect. Be careful though, after the third attempt the machine swallows the paper and there is little to do. If the bank is open, and if it is the branch where you have the account, you can go and make the request.

Read also: Bank transfer, never exceed this limit: checks are triggered

Read also: Bancomat, what can happen when you pay with the Pos

But for this you need to be the cardholder. For example, if you withdraw cash for a parent or grandparentdespite the degree of kinship, the bank will not issue the ATM with the new pin to anyone other than the account holder to which the ATM is connected. So in this case the person concerned will have to go personally to the bank where he opened the account with identity document and request the new ATM.