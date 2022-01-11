ATM withdrawal, beware of these branches: bad surprise

2022 will bring many changes affecting money, from payslips to pensions that vary to cash

2022 will be a year characterized by various changes affecting the circulation of money. There will be a slight decrease in personal taxes, Irpef, which will make taxpayers find something more on pensions and payslips. The cash payment limit has also changed and is back below 1000 euros. The government dusted off an old rule of the Monti government from 2012.

Bancomat, watch out for withdrawals: the novelty

In addition, new, more stringent controls will be set up on cash. In particular, movements that exceed the 1000 euros at bank branches and ATMs may be subject to analysis by the bodies in charge. Above all, the cash payment of amounts exceeding 1000 euros at the branches banking or post office could turn on the lenses of the controllers. All to combat tax evasion by making payments more traceable and hindering the circulation of cash.

Cash will be further restricted in the coming months. Cash withdrawal fees are likely to increase. THE ATMin fact, they are managed by a third company, Bancomat SpA, whose shares are held by various credit institutions. In 2022, the management of ATMs will be handed over to individual banks and this could lead to a cost increase for who withdraw cash from other credit institutions other than your own.

It is therefore advisable to pay attention to withdrawals made from others branches ATMs, i.e. different from those of your institution. ATMs that are gradually disappearing from the territory. The branches of banks are gradually declining with an acceleration over the past two years. The issue becomes problematic for people who live in small urban centers, forced to drive miles to withdraw cash. The first agreement with pharmacies has already been born in Umbria, which will also act as an ATM.