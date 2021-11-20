ATM withdrawal, from January 2022 everything changes

From January 1, 2022, new rules for cash payments arrive. It will be possible to pay in cash amounts that do not exceed the threshold of 999.99 euros.

Cash limits, therefore: those who break the rules are subject to very heavy fines.

What happens, however, for the Cash withdrawal?

Let’s see the details.

Limits for cash payments from 2022: does this also apply to ATM withdrawals?

The year 2022 begins with strict rules on cash payments. It will not be possible to overcome the threshold of 999.99 euros: for violators there are really hefty fines.

The purpose of the new measure is to minimize the use of cash. In 10 years, we are on the fifth change to the so-called ‘cash ceiling’. We go from the current threshold of 2 thousand euros to 1,000 euros.

Payments of less than € 999.99 can be made in cash, while if this threshold is exceeded, payments must be made by traceable means.

No repercussions, however, on the limits for the Cash withdrawal nor for payments of money to the current account. After January 1, 2022, you will be able to withdraw 1,500 euros of cash at the ATM without problems as the withdrawal operation does not fall within the passage of money from one subject to another: the sum withdrawn belongs to the same subject.

Regarding the payments to your current account, you will be able to receive multiple cash payments for an amount of less than one thousand euros and then pay 2-3 thousand euros into the account.

Limits for cash payments from 1 January 2022: penalties foreseen

From 1 January 2022, anyone who makes a cash payment exceeding the threshold of 999.99 euros is subject to heavy penalties.

The minimum applicable penalty is equal to the amount of the maximum ceiling for cash payments, i.e. 1,000 euros.

For freelancers or those who fail to report irregularities to the local offices of the Revenue Agency, the fines will be higher: from a minimum of 3 thousand euros to a maximum of 15 thousand euros.

In summary, from 1 January 2022 the fines provided They are the following: