ATM withdrawal, in this case you lose your money?

When we withdraw cash from the ATM it could happen that this, due to a malfunction, does not issue money. What happens in this case?

Despite the increasing use of electronic money by Italians, who are adapting to the new rules imposed by the government to face thetax evasionthere are many who prefer to have cash in their pockets and withdraw money at the ATM.

To date, salaries and pensions are in fact credited to one’s own bank account or on cards issued by Poste Italiane equipped with IBAN. It follows that if on the one hand your account rises, on the other hand your wallet is less and less equipped with cash. The Italians, however, do not give up withdraw small or modest sums at the ATM to have the security of tangible money in your pocket.

ATMs, do I lose money in case of a breakdown?

Withdrawing at the ATM has become one daily operation or in any case quite carried out by the Italians who, as mentioned, feel safe in having cash in their wallet. Withdrawing at the ATM is a very easy operation but it could hide some small pitfall.

If most of the time the cash withdrawal operation is done without any problems, sometimes it could happen instead of mistake the Pin several times, see your credit card swallowed by the counter itself or blocked by the bank branch. Other times it may happen that theATM does not dispense cash. What should be done in this specific case?

In the event of non-payment of cash for a sudden failure of the ATM, the first thing to do is not to panic. In fact, you can request the re-credit sums to your own bank or issuing institution, reporting what happened. The latter will activate the verification of the case with the bank or institution that manages the ATM and to return the sums debited if they find that there has been no payment.