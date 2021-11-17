ATM withdrawal, incoming sting: what will change

In the short term, the rules on ATM withdrawals could change so that in the end the account holder will pay more

There paper money it is less and less in use, especially after the government push to incentivize i electronic payments for the anti-tax evasion and anti-money laundering plan. But for each of us leaving the house without a penny in our pockets feels a little empty. So there remains the use of having cash and withdrawing it at the counter ATM.

In this period, many complain about the decrease in ATMs, better called ATMs, to make withdrawals. In some countries there is even only one, which if by chance it is undergoing maintenance or the money is not reloaded, forces the customer to drive tens of kilometers in order to make a withdrawal.

At the same time, the use of cash is increasingly being discouraged. From January 1, 2022, the ceiling for a cash transaction is € 999.99, half of what it is now. But it is always good to be able to withdraw cash. Generally, the withdrawal is free at ATMs if it is made in a branch of the bank where an account has been opened. If you withdraw from another bank there is one commission payable in most cases.

ATMs, what could change on fees

The so-called withdrawal fees are the responsibility of the customer. For an internal rule of the ATM circuit, the bank must correspond to the branch where the cash withdrawal operation was carried out 49 cents. The bank then charges the account holder a variable fee, depending on the contract with the bank.

Read also: ATMs, if you notice this do not withdraw: they steal everything from you

For example, Poste Italiane and online banks grant the free ATM withdrawal. But things could change. The Bancomat circuit asked the Antitrust for the possibility of modifying this system e leave to each branch the choice of the commission to be applied to the withdrawal. The customer would know the amount of the commission only when the transaction was approved.

Read also: There are more increases, the Codacons rises against the government

This system would create problems for those who want to withdraw cash, because they cannot know until the end of the transaction which is the most convenient bank. L’Antitrust reserves until April 2022 to decide.