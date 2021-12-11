ATM withdrawal, surprised users: what is this new alert?

Many users have noticed a new symbol regarding ATM withdrawals. Let’s find out what it is

The ATM it is one of the most used tools in our country and beyond. We have all learned to familiarize ourselves with this object. In fact, there are thousands of withdrawals that are made every day. Despite the governments of so many nations are working to try to limit the use of cash as much as possible. The goal, as you can imagine, is to make transactions traceable and secure.

Despite what to carry out a withdrawal at ATM you have to be careful. Furthermore, many users have noticed a new symbol that has aroused not only curiosity but on the other hand also some concern. Let’s find out what it is specifically and if this will change the modalities in some way withdrawal and how it will affect.

ATM withdrawal, the symbol will surprise you

Intesa Sanpaolo users can use the app through the app cardless withdrawal. An innovative method thanks to which this operation will certainly be faster and safer. To withdraw cash, just scan the QR code with your smartphone and confirm your fingerprint.

Read also: Irpef: who will find 844 more in paychecks

To carry out the withdrawal just touch any button on the quick payer or the screen if it is equipped with touchscreen technology. At this point the QR code will appear. At this point it is necessary to frame it with your smartphone. The app will connect directly to the cashier.

Read also: Not only at the ATM: from 2022 you can also withdraw from here

The game is almost done. You have to choose the account to which you want to debit the amount. Obviously we recommend checking that the information entered is correct. If so, after confirming, the withdrawal it will practically be concluded. An innovative and certainly smarter mode.