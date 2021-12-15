ATM withdrawal, watch the limit for Christmas: risk of a fine

Christmas is time for shopping and gifts. But during this holiday season we need to be more careful with ATM withdrawals. Here because

There are now very few days before Christmas and the Italians are busy buying gifts to be found under the tree for relatives and friends. This year will be a Christmas dedicated to savings, both because ofinflation which has caused prices to rise, both due, once again, to Covid.

Despite this, a few gifts under the Italian tree can never be missing. Strengthened by the thirteenth or doubled pension, grandparents and uncles, in the uncertainty of the perfect gift, often decide to give some money to their grandchildren and so will the rush to the ATM.

It is these people who must pay attention to the amount to be withdrawn at the ATM to avoid problems with theRevenue Agency.

Christmas gifts and ATMs: pay attention to the amount to be withdrawn

Withdrawal at the ATM of the ATM is one of the hot topics that accompany people during the Christmas period since, if a certain threshold of cash is exceeded, they can trigger the checks by the tax authorities. During this period of festivities the UItalian Exchange Office at the Bank of Italy, in charge of also controlling anomalous cash withdrawals, will in fact be even more alerted.

Starting then from January 1, 2022 many things can no longer be purchased in cash. From the first day of the year, in fact, to combat tax evasion the state has lowered the maximum purchase limit cash, fixing it at 999.99 euros. This means that if we want to buy a PC or a TV, for example with a cost of one thousand euros, we have to pay for it with a credit card.

Those who pay cash amounts over a thousand euros may be subject to fines very salty. The tax authorities, in fact, not only look at the amount withdrawn but also at the origin of the money. If, for example, the salary and the thirteenth are double, most likely it will be legitimate to withdraw them all. Whether it is € 1,000 or € 3,000 or € 5,000.

Another thing, however, is to spend all this money or give it away in fraud of the laws on anti-money laundering or donations. In fact, when the withdrawals exceed the income and cumulatively over time the amount withdrawn is significant, then it is precisely in this case that controls are risked.