ATM withdrawals and cash payments: limits and what changes on January 1, 2022

Zach Shipman
New Year, new rules for withdrawing and depositing money at ATMs. From January 1, 2022, more attention will need to be paid when withdrawing and depositing money at vending machines. Not only with regard to possible scams or thefts – this is why we must always keep our eyes open and not only from January 1, 2022 -, but also because some fundamental rules regarding withdrawals have changed. What happen? From 1 January 2022 anyone who pays money to an ATM or bank counter will not be able to carry out transactions that go over a thousand euros. The reason is that from 2022 all payments from one thousand euros upwards will have to be tracked. Therefore it will not be possible to make cash payments up to 999 euros. So what changes for withdrawals? When the sum withdrawn at the ATM is high – and that of one thousand euros could be a limit applied by convention – the bank could initiate checks to clarify the reasons. When is the withdrawal of a thousand euros from an ATM prohibited? In the event that companies or companies do so.




It is different for i payments: those over a thousand euros must be made with traceable methods. For example, bank transfers completed regularly and completely. In the event that the transaction over a thousand euros is made by not respecting these rules, it is the person who pays the sum and the person who receives it at risk of a fine, which can even reach up to a thousand euros. Since January 1, 2022, not only the buying and selling of objects or services, but also any type of transfer of money from one person to another, has been under the lens.

