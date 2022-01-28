ATMs, avoid purchases on these sites: they clone cards

The risk of cloning an ATM is quite widespread. In addition to physical scams, via counter or Pos, online ones proliferate

The scams by means of the Internet to steal personal data, password of the ATM, and clearing checking accounts are also called techniques of phishing, that is fishing. The technique is to bet on the heap, sooner or later someone takes the bait. And with new technologies it’s not very difficult.

It should be noted that on 13 January 2018, with the entry into force of a new European regulation, i consumers of member countries are better protected in case of fraud, theft, cloning or loss of the card and unauthorized purchase. So a good tip is to monitor ATM transactions, perhaps through the free home banking app, which it sends push notifications at each operation. This makes it easier to see if the ATM has been cloned.

ATMs, how to avoid online scams

A press release fromNational Consumers Union gives important tips to users on how to avoid ATM scams. Specifically, the advice on the Internet purchasing front moves on several fronts. First and foremost when shopping on the Internet, you should always check the reliability of e-commerce sites and sellers (by reading the reviews posted by users).

It is also important to make sure that these sites use the HTTPS protocol (HyperText Transfer Protocol over Secure Socket Layer) recognizable by the presence of a locked padlock in the address bar of the browser used. If not, avoid the operation: it could be a trap. Furthermore, purchases must be made using devices that are considered safe and non-public Wi-Fi networks but private.

It is preferable to pay by credit card or paypal and never communicate references or other personal data by email. Also, be wary of suspicious emails, such as those that ask to reset the password to access home banking services or social networks (this is the very widespread phenomenon of phishing).

Furthermore: never reply or follow sms directions, even if they apparently come from the real number of your bank (which will never call its customers from the toll-free numbers) and never give passwords, access codes and more on the phone.