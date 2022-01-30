Almost all of the Italian population is now quite accustomed to the use of electronic money, usually defined as an “ATM” in the broad sense of the term: this technology has been the “trailblazer” in the field of digital money since the 80s, initially a prerogative exclusive of bank account holders, while in the last two decades it has found a decidedly important diffusion thanks to technological developments, like account cards / credit cards, which use a different but similar circuit in some ways.

“Delicate” tiles

The cards used for withdrawals are delicate tools that can face various problems, if used improperly, and this can lead to the impossibility of carrying out operations such as payments and withdrawals. Paradoxically, the new cards and ATMs reveal greater critical issues in this regard due to new technological tools, such as the chip for payments, essential for communication with modern POS, and contactless technology, which allows the same communication without a real e own physical contact.

ATMs, blocked withdrawals: here is the latest shocking news

The inability to make withdrawals can therefore be caused by malfunctions of the ATM or due to technical problems attributable to the card, but once it is established that we are not faced with one of these eventualities, it is advisable to contact the bank immediately to check for any irregularities in the card. bill.

By law, the banking institution cannot provide a random explanation but it must be very specific, and this could lead to the need to block the card in case of fraudulent transactions. In fact, the blocking can also be caused by a large number of transactions in a given period of time, in relation to anti-money laundering regulations which over time have had increasingly stringent regulations.

The inability to withdraw can also be caused by the monthly limit of cash that can be withdrawn, another limit that has been thinned for the same reasons: this limit varies from bank to bank but generally turns out to be 10,000 euros per month.