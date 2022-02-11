ATMs, here’s who will pay to withdraw in 2022

It changes everything for cash withdrawals at the ATM. The proposal for increases has arrived: only the Antitrust is awaited

Cash changes in sight. The banking world has decided to change the rules. A push towards a progressive reduction of cash over time in favor of digital systems. Specifically, the company Spa ATM, of which major credit institutions are shareholders, intends to change the commission payment form.

Commissions, to whom they will cost the most

Basically, it asks those who withdraw from branches ATMs from institutions other than your own bank to pay the commission. In fact, many banks have up to now offered the free service to their users. Service which the banking system wants to get rid of. A possible payment figure was also feared. Altroconsumo supposes it may be 1.50 euros per commission, regardless of the amount withdrawn.

Furthermore, Altroconsumo also foresees that banks can all be aligned with this cost, as happens in other financial situations as well. It all stems from the fact that to offer the free service, the banks still have an operation cost of 0.49 euro cents. A cost that the institutions no longer seem to want to bear. All this clearly makes cash and the citizen increasingly distant.

The line pursued by institutions and banks is projected towards an increase in the use of digital payments to the detriment of cash. Combined with this theme of commissions there is also the progressive closure of branches and ATMs on the territory. In many areas, users are forced to take the car and move around for a while just to get cash. The decision, however, has not yet been definitively taken.

It is the Antitrust that must give its opinion on the proposal made. This should be expressed by April 2022. From this period, then, we will have to wait for a temporal margin that goes on 12 to 18 months in order to make any changes in commission costs operational. Meanwhile, on the cost front, there is also an increase in the latter due to the maintenance of bank current accounts. At the same time, more and more proposals and offers for online accounts are arriving. The trend is essentially underlined also from a commercial point of view.

Meanwhile, some areas are already ahead with the process of reducing branches and ATMs. In some areas agreements have already been stipulated with other commercial realities that are very widespread in the area such as pharmacies. In fact, in Umbria, in addition to buying medicines, you can also withdraw cash. One way to soften the process of switching from cash to digital which in some areas has accelerated compared to the timing of some customers. Not all the population, in fact, is used to digital payments. The passage must, however, take place in gradually in time.