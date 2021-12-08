ATMs in 2022 | What will happen when we go to make withdrawals

By lowering the cash threshold to € 1,000 for withdrawals, the government intends to combat tax evasion.

Important sanctions are foreseen for those who violate the new rules. Together with the new threshold set by the Draghi government, there could be a change in the system of commissions for withdrawals ATM. The company that manages the ATM service presented a project to the Antitrust to revolutionize the withdrawal mechanism in terms of commissions.

To understand what could change in 2022, we need to remember how ATM withdrawals currently work.

Today, the ATM service provides one interchange fee 49 euro cents: the bank issuing the card owes this money to the institution that owns the ATM every time a withdrawal is made. The user will pay a variable commission depending on the contract stipulated with the bank.

Credit institutions that offer online services (and not only those) allow you to make withdrawals without commission if the threshold of 100 euros is generally exceeded. Therefore, many users today can withdraw for free.

The company that manages the Bancomat service presented to theAntitrust a project containing a reform of the commission system. Based on the request, each credit institution will be able to decide independently which amount to charge for each ATM withdrawal.

Not only that: users will be able to know the amount of the commission only when the request for cash is authorized. Despite having foreseen a maximum ceiling, the withdrawal costs will vary depending on the ATM used.

As the bank chooses, higher fees are feared.

It’s a project, nothing official. The Antitrust will evaluate it, will be able to approve it or not: it has time until April 2022 to decide. The supervisory authority will have to assess one important element above all: the possibility that a change in the commission system could alter and restrict the dynamics of competition.

All that remains is to wait for official news.