ATMs, so they manage to discover the pins at the bank counter

Watch out for the ATM pin! In this way they manage to find out and empty the account of the unfortunate person on duty. Here’s what you need to know.

Weekly shopping, bills, coffee with friends and so on and so forth. There are so many costs to be promptly sustained. To this end, of course, you have to shell out the money, which helps us solve a lot of problems on more than one occasion. Precisely in this area it often happens that we have to withdraw money at the ATM.

An operation without a shadow of a doubt extremely simple and that takes very little time. In some cases, however, it may happen to run into unpleasant situations, with some malicious people who manage, without our knowledge, to find out the pin of your card and withdraw money later. How is it possible? Let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it.

ATMs, in this way they manage to discover the pins at the bank counter

Some time ago we saw how important it is to pay the maximum pay attention to ATM withdrawals, as there are limits to be respected. But not only that, whenever you carry out this simple operation it is good to pay attention to any malicious people, who try to find out the pin of our card, and then empty the account. How is it possible?

To provide explanations on this one thinks study of the University of Padua, carried out by the researchers of the Spritz group, or Security and Privacy Through Zeal. The group, led by Professor Mauro Conti, has published a study entitled Hand me your pin!, which shows a type of attack on ATMs, through which malicious people manage to discover the pin, even when the user covers the hand with which he types the code.

To this end, the bad guys use at least one camera which is positioned in the upper part of the door, thus managing to record the keys pressed through a USB interface. Once this video is recorded, they break it down into small segments, managing to match the minutes to the keys pressed to build a model based on this data. This is all done using a identical keypad to that of the targeted counter.

Well, thanks to this study it has been shown that thanks to this algorithm, with three attempts, they are able to trace the correct pin in 30% of cases in the presence of 5-digit codes and in 41% for 4-digit ones. The study in question, the researchers point out, only involved people right-handed and with a limited age range.

Precisely for this reason it is believed that in the presence of left-handed people the algorithm could encounter greater difficulties. On the other hand in the presence of older people, given the range of movements when typing the pin, it may be easier to find out the ATM code. Data that certainly do not go unnoticed and that show how important it is to pay the utmost attention, in order to avoid having to deal with unpleasant inconveniences.