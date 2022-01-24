ATMs, these items in the house demagnetize the card

The ATM card is an extremely useful but also delicate tool and one to which we must pay attention. Let’s find out how to prevent it from demagnetising

There ATM card for many people it is the main tool for moving money. It is used to carry out various operations, the main ones are certainly: the withdrawal of contacts and purchases. However, in the event that our card has problems neither of the two could not be carried out. This is why it is essential not to make the mistake we are about to tell you about.

As we said earlier, you have to keep the ATM card with great care. The real danger is that yes demagnetize. In this circumstance it would be practically unusable. Let’s find out what are the objects with which not to let her come into contact and how to solve the problem.

ATM, the mistake not to make at home

Among the objects not to be brought into contact with ours ATM card we remember the keys and the magnet. This is why you have to be careful when storing the card in your pocket. In this case we recommend keeping it in a wallet in different compartments to keep the various cards separate.

But we must take care of this precious tool even when we are at home. Also, here, in fact, there are objects that could cause the demagnetization of the ATM card.

One object to keep our card away from is the television. This could cause problems for our card and cause it to demagnetize. We remind you that if this happened, the card would be practically unusable. It would no longer be possible to restore the paper and the only way forward would be to contact the credit institution directly to ask for a new one.