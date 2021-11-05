ATMs, they’re disappearing: we’ll only find them here

Why we see fewer and fewer ATMs in circulation. There is a very specific design behind it, we can only use it in a specific place.

ATM, did you know they’re disappearing from circulation? From 2013 onwards, more and more ATMs for cash withdrawals have been uninstalled, with a count of approximately four thousand units in Italy.

The reason is to be found in the struggle tax evasion and illegal payments. Two phenomena that are always widespread, despite the attempts made to discourage liquid money transactions in favor of electronic money. With fewer ATMs around, the intention of the central control and finance management authorities is to encourage payments by credit card, wire transfer and the like.

And this is because in this way the operations are traceable and accessible via the web. In this way it becomes more difficult for the smart ones on duty to commit offenses. However, ATMs will never completely disappear.

Although limited in terms of presence, banknote withdrawal counters are always used for those situations in which an urgent payment is required. For this reason, stations will be set up in pharmacies, a place where each of us goes at least once a month.

ATM, where we can still find them

In this way it will be possible to withdraw what we need, all in a place that everyone knows. All this is to be ascribed to the category of the project called “Farmacash”, which is currently being tested in Umbria.

Then, from 2022, if the results are positive, Farmacash could be promoted throughout its national team. And so we will happen to see the ATMs in the pharmacy. One of the advantages of all this also lies in the fact that there have been some branches that have closed their doors. And whose related ATMs are no longer present.

In this way, however, the pharmacies will act as a further point of reference, even if the primary objective remains the fight against tax evasion.