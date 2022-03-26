Atole de Pinole – The Sun of Durango

Santiago Papasquiaro, Dgo. (OEM).- Hello, dear readers, it is a pleasure to be one more week sharing this space with all of you, wishing you a very productive week and always full of success in everything you do.

This week we begin to delight ourselves with the rich flavor of pinole atole, sending a very special congratulations to the beautiful MARIBEL UVIÑA SOTOsince this beautiful woman will be wearing long tablecloths this March 30, who goes out of her way for her children, always working and giving one hundred and ten percent in each activity she carries out, climbing towards success, surrounded by love.

JUANITA TERRACESis a beautiful woman with a big heart, with countless virtues that make her a beautiful woman in every way, and this week we send her congratulations since this March 30, she will be blowing out one more candle on her cake, celebrating this way one more year, surrounded by the love of many people.

SAMANTHA DOMINGUEZ SALAZAR She is an exponent of beauty from Santiago, a young girl who we can say is very dedicated to her school, with goals and a whole life ahead of her to fulfill them.

Miss KRISTAL GERMAN GALLEGOS She is a young woman who is always active, seeking to give the best of herself in each of the activities that she carries out. Today we can see her doing her best and with a big smile as a student.

congratulations to the beauty VALERIA NEVAREZ ORTIZ a woman of tireless struggle, for being a better woman every day, with a heart of gold and a truly unique human warmth for all her friends, and this first of April, she will be on long tablecloths, celebrating another year of life, so receiving an affectionate hug.

Congratulations to Miss. MIREYA REYES SOLISSince this March twenty-sixth, you will see another year of life go by, a year in which we are sure she will be full of good things, she learned about life and of course she enjoys the existence of the people who surrounded her with love and With happiness, we hope that this year all these blessings will be multiplied.

the miss NICOLE GONZALEZ ARREDONDO, She is without a doubt a great woman, with integrity and nobility, her physical beauty is one hundred percent complemented by her special essence, she is always surrounded by people who love her, since a great harmony emanates from her.

Living with love is not just having a feeling, but taking care of it, watering it and letting it grow. As time goes by, its roots will branch out, and this is what gives it more strength; its branches are the wings with which it is reaching high, looking for the light, the freedom to be the person that it is, A congratulations with much love for the beautiful EVELYN SANCHEZ SALCIDO, a woman who lives life to the fullest, gives her best and you can always count on her, because she is an excellent friend, and this March 28 will see another spring pass by, wishing her all the success in the world and hoping that she will have a great time of the best.

KASSANDRA HEREDIA AYALA, She is one of the most beautiful girls in Santiago, being a young girl of great simplicity, she looks great because of her personality and intellect, she has very flirtatious green eyes, which make her beauty stand out even more.

AMERICA CARDOZA MUÑOZ, receives congratulations with much affection, since this March 25 will celebrate another year of life, an admirable woman, wishing her a year full of minutes of love, happiness and joy, that every moment of her life knows and feels how important it is for her family, extraordinary woman who has excelled in life because she is a woman of constant struggle to achieve all her goals, a woman with a great sense of life, wishing her the greatest success in her life, on this very special date.

MARELY ROSES VALENCIA She is a woman with a lot of mettle, highlighting her beauty, integrity, honesty and her great heart, without a doubt she is a young woman with many characteristics that make her the perfect prospect for more than one man, who receives a congratulations with great affection since This March twenty-seventh he will be celebrating his birthday.

Who says that beauty and intelligence do not go together?… that is a mistake and to show that if you can have all this, we have DANIELA RODRIGUEZ HURTADO, She is already a woman with a unique beauty, but in addition to that, she stands out for the effort she dedicates to everything she does.

the beautiful

NATALY GARCIA MANQUEROS, She is a young girl full of ambitions, who always gets what she wants thanks to her effort and who is very convincing in everything she does, we can always see her with a big smile that spreads all that joy that characterizes her.

CAMILA RAMIREZ SALDIVARreceives a very special congratulations since this March 20th, she was partying, celebrating one more anniversary of having arrived in the world, a woman with a lot of personality, a hard worker and a great sister, friend and excellent mother, who deserves the greatest joy of the world, not only on this date but always.

GENESIS MARTINEZ OLIVASis a young woman with a big heart, with endless virtues that make her a beautiful woman in every way, and this week we send her a congratulations this March 22nd I blow out one more candle on her cake, thus celebrating a year more than experiences that have made her grow as a person, surrounded by the love of many people.

KARELY IBARRA PEREZ turns out to be a beautiful young lady who denotes a great attitude towards life, who is always seen giving one hundred percent in everything she does, giving life its best face.

The most beautiful girl this week is for the Miss. ESMERALDA GUTIERREZ SANDOVAL, a girl of unparalleled beauty, with great personality, a look that leaves more than one breathless, but above all she is a very simple young woman.

Unfortunately, the time has come to say goodbye, but not without first wishing you that this week and those that remain, live them to the fullest because life is only an instant, remember that next week you and I have an appointment to continue investigating the most delicious secrets that this pinole atole hides, if you want to participate in this section write us via Internet to the mail: yessyflores140787@gmail.com ; Thank you for being part of this space that was created by you and for you.