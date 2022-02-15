Atomic Heart, what struck us and what not of the latest trailer

Video game authors from the former Soviet bloc have often tried to pixelate the trauma of the demise of the Soviet Union. Just think of the STALKER series or the Metro series, to have two concrete examples of post-communist works, in which the player finds himself walking through the remains of a shattered culture, which has given way only to despair and degradation. Atomic Heart starts from a different perspective, but always linked to the same historical scenario: here the USSR is still alive and well and, indeed, it has prospered thanks to an incredible technological revolution, even though it is still 1950. Think that there is. already the internet, where you can publish photos of communist kittens. Russian science is at the forefront, as are public infrastructure and research facilities.

The hero, a KGB officer, a certain P-3, will have to find out what is happening in one of the latter, the Soviet Facility No. 3826, where it seems that the machines have rebelled against humans. What happened? Will we be able to resolve the incident by deleting all evidence? To find out we will have to face a series of open levels, fighting like mad to survive the horrors that await us.

Recently the software house Mundfish released a trailer of the game, which we tried to analyze trying to understand what we liked and what we least about Atomic Heart.