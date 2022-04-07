Atomic luxury yacht, in Casa de Campo

the luxurious I already atomic is currently anchored in CottageLa Romana province, in the Dominican Republic, after a three-day trip that began in the port of Palm Beach, United States.

The ship, which was built two years ago and sails under the Cayman Island flag, arrived in Dominican territory on Monday, according to Marine Traffic Terrestrial Automatic.

Its load capacity is 176 tons and its depth is 3.2 meters. Its total length is 61.8 meters and its width is 12 meters.

According to the specialized magazine Boat Internationalthe opulent boat, valued at 68 million dollars, It was built by the company Viareggio Superyachts, a company that shares its name with an Italian city where the most expensive boats in the world are built, according to the BBC in a 2017 article.

The I alreadywhose interior was designed by the company Franck Darnet Design, accommodates 12 guests in six staterooms, comprising a master stateroom and five spacious double cabins. Its naval architecture was supervised by Viareggio Superyachts and Laurent Giles.

The magazine explains that the characteristic that stands out the most I already it’s a dive center she owns, accessed through a fold-out balcony on her hull, which is instantly recognizable by its shade of gray adorned with a red Monaco stripe.

While the Dutch yacht magazine Super Yacht Times details that Atomic It is ranked 383rd in the ranking of the largest yachts in the world. and is the second largest vessel built by Viareggio Superyachts.

Specialized media point out that the boat belongs to a tycoon who owns one of the most prosperous detergent companies in the United States.

The I already arrived in Dominican territory at a time when the country has shown its interest in developing the luxury boat business, as explained to journalists by the Minister of the Presidency, Lisandro Macarrulla, when asked about his visit to the Flying Fox, another luxury that, at present, is in the sights of the Dominican and American authorities for an investigation of money laundering.