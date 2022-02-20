Atonement, desire and sin was chosen as the most romantic movie on Netflix

Do not forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

Before saoirse ronan Whether she dazzled critics with her portrayal of a free-spirited teenager in Lady Bird or braving the choppy waters of the Atlantic in search of a better life in Brooklyn, she earned her first Oscar nomination in Atonement, desire and sin.

In this romantic movie available in Netflix plays Briony, a 13-year-old girl in 1930s England who witnesses a crime and falsely accuses Robbie Turner (James McAvoy), the son of his family’s housekeeper, to commit it. Robbie and Briony’s sister Cecilia (Keira Knightley), are in love, and Briony’s lie derails any hope that their relationship will end happily.

Throughout her life, the choice Briony made as a child alters the lives of those involved forever, and while she feels compelled to right her wrongs, it is her silence that leaves irreparable damage in a twist ending that will leave you shaking. even the strongest spectators. To put together the costumes for the characters, the director of the film Joe Wright turned to Jacqueline Durran with whom he had worked on the legendary film pride and prejudicein the year 2000.

The director’s orders for the famous dress included three criteria: lightness, length and shade of green. With the scene set on the hottest day of summer, the outfit had to be revealing, delicate and subtle at the same time. The length of the skirt was also important for the scene where Cecilia and Robbie meet in the library and start their first hug. As for her green color, it symbolizes both the internalization of the feelings between the two protagonists and the jealousy felt by Briony (Saoirse Ronan) who surprises her sister with the man she is in love with.

