Atos opens its Life Sciences Center of Excellence to accelerate drug development and drive precision medicine

This center will support researchers on campus and biodata and genome research institutes around the world in their work by providing early access to emerging technologies. Together, the teams will commit to accelerating the process of bringing new medicines to market and delivering tangible societal benefits.

The Atos Center of Excellence dedicated to Life Sciences is an instrument of exploration, discovery and co-creation. It complements existing campus computing facilities, with access to cutting-edge technologies such as quantum computing, high-performance computing, edge computing and artificial intelligence, backed by Atos products, services and support in these sectors. The facility will also benefit from cutting edge technologies from Atos partners including Arm, Intel and NetApp. Created during the confinement of the Covid-19 pandemic, this center has already provided support to researchers from all over the world to study the multiple specificities of this virus.

Atos experts from around the world will work directly with genomics and biodata scientists to help turn their ideas into concrete solutions, focusing on precision health implementation and accelerated drug development using digital technologies. The goal is twofold: to create solutions that enable healthcare organizations to design effective strategies to prevent and control disease, and to help pharmaceutical/biotech and medical organizations accelerate the development of state-of-the-art medical treatments/devices and sensors. which will help to face the greatest challenges of modern society in terms of health.

The results of the collaboration between Atos and health and life sciences players will be presented at the Center of Excellence through innovation workshops, production of proofs of concept, demonstrations and webinars.

The Dr. Natalia Jiménez, Global Director of Life Sciences Products at Atos, said: “The opening of this Center of Excellence is an important step in Atos’ strategy to drive innovation in the healthcare and life sciences industry. By providing an ecosystem where researchers can access emerging technologies supported by Atos’ top experts, the Center of Excellence will play a crucial role in fostering discovery and innovation in the life sciences. By supporting the entire ecosystem, the goal is to reduce the time it takes to bring new medicines to market and deliver tangible benefits to patients.”

The Dr. Julia Wilson, Associate Director of the Wellcome Sanger Institute, commented: “We are delighted that Atos has joined our community on Campus. We look forward to working together to maximize the many opportunities the Center of Excellence will bring to scientists locally and around the world. Emerging technologies such as quantum computing, high-performance computing, edge computing, and AI have the potential to advance biodata research to help the life sciences industry accelerate the drug development process. and reduce costs.