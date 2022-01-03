ATP 250 Melbourne (Summer Set): The results of the First Round of Quali. Seppi and Vavassori (who took the place of Cecchinato) in the decisive round

Andreas Seppi and Andrea Vavassori have reached the decisive round of the qualifying rounds of the ATP 250 tournament in Melbourne.

In the Italian night, the 37-year-old from Caldaro, 102 ATP and fifth seeded of the “which”, defeated the Spaniard in the first round for 64 76 (3) Bernabe Zapata Miralles, n.124 of the ranking.

In the decisive round Andreas will challenge the Argentine Sebastian Baez, 21 year old from Buenos Aires, n.99 in the ranking: there is no precedent between the two.

The 26-year-old from Turin, n.267 ATP (entered the draw in place of Marco Cecchinato), instead imposed himself in a comeback for 67 (3) 76 (5) 63, after almost two and a half hours of fighting, on the French Lucas Pouille, n.155 of the ranking (but top ten less than four years ago).

In the final round he will contend with Maxime Cressy n.112 ATP.

ATP 250 Melbourne (Summer Set) (Australia) – 1st Qualification Round, hard

Court 13 – Italian time: 01:00 (local time: 11:00 am)

1. [3] Sebastian Baez vs [WC] Marc Polmans

2. [WC] Rinky Hijikata vs [7] Denis Kudla

3. [1] Emil Ruusuvuori vs Norbert Gombos

4. [4] Marco Cecchinato vs Lucas Pouille

Court 14 – Italian time: 01:00 (local time: 11:00 am)

1. Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs [5] Andreas Seppi

2. [2] Henri Laaksonen vs Jozef Kovalik

3. Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs [6] Ricardas Berankis

4. Joao Sousa vs [8] Maxime Cressy