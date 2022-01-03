Sports

ATP 250 Melbourne (Summer Set): The results of the First Round of Quali. Seppi and Vavassori (who took the place of Cecchinato) in the decisive round

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee35 mins ago
0 18 4 minutes read

Andreas Seppi and Andrea Vavassori have reached the decisive round of the qualifying rounds of the ATP 250 tournament in Melbourne.

In the Italian night, the 37-year-old from Caldaro, 102 ATP and fifth seeded of the “which”, defeated the Spaniard in the first round for 64 76 (3) Bernabe Zapata Miralles, n.124 of the ranking.
In the decisive round Andreas will challenge the Argentine Sebastian Baez, 21 year old from Buenos Aires, n.99 in the ranking: there is no precedent between the two.

The 26-year-old from Turin, n.267 ATP (entered the draw in place of Marco Cecchinato), instead imposed himself in a comeback for 67 (3) 76 (5) 63, after almost two and a half hours of fighting, on the French Lucas Pouille, n.155 of the ranking (but top ten less than four years ago).
In the final round he will contend with Maxime Cressy n.112 ATP.

AUS ATP 250 Melbourne (Summer Set) (Australia) – 1st Qualification Round, hard

Court 13 – Italian time: 01:00 (local time: 11:00 am)

1. [3] Sebastian Baez ARG vs [WC] Marc Polmans AUS

ATP ATP Melbourne

Baez S.

7

6

Polmans M.

5

2

Winner: Baez S.

2. [WC] Rinky Hijikata AUS vs [7] Denis Kudla USE

ATP ATP Melbourne

Hijikata R.

6

7

Kudla D.

1

5

Winner: Hijikata R.

3. [1] Emil Ruusuvuori FIN vs Norbert Gombos SVK

ATP ATP Melbourne

Celikbilek A.

6

6

Gombos N.

4

4

Winner: Celikbilek A.

4. [4] Marco Cecchinato ITA vs Lucas Pouille BETWEEN

ATP ATP Melbourne

Vavassori A.

6

7

6

Pouille L.

7

6

3

Winner: Vavassori A.

Court 14 – Italian time: 01:00 (local time: 11:00 am)
1. Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP vs [5] Andreas Seppi ITA

ATP ATP Melbourne

Zapata Miralles B.

4

6

Seppia.

6

7

Winner: Seppi A.

2. [2] Henri Laaksonen SUI vs Jozef Kovalik SVK

ATP ATP Melbourne

Laaksonen H.

6

6

Kovalik J.

4

2

Winner: Laaksonen H.

3. Tomas Martin Etcheverry ARG vs [6] Ricardas Berankis LTU

ATP ATP Melbourne

Etcheverry T.

4

2

Berankis R.

6

6

Winner: Berankis R.

4. Joao Sousa POR vs [8] Maxime Cressy USE

ATP ATP Melbourne

Sousa J.

2

3

Cressy M.

6

6

Winner: Cressy M.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee35 mins ago
0 18 4 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“AC Milan bet on Renato Sanches. Svanberg also likes”

1 week ago

Hakkinen warns Max: “Intimidating Lewis won’t work” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

November 17, 2021

Inter, all the numbers and records of a stunning 2021

1 week ago

The renewals of Dybala and De Ligt? Arrivabene: “Today we are more attached to the prosecutors than to the jersey”

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button