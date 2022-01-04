ATP Cup 2022, Italy in the semifinal if … Sinner and Berrettini masters of their own destiny against Russia – OA Sport

Italy is still in the running to qualify for the 2022 ATP Cup tennis semi-finals. Jannik Sinner And Matteo Berrettini they did their duty by beating France 3-0, then Russia swept away the hosts of Australia with the same result. At this point, Thursday 6 January, the bearers of the Bel Paese will be completely masters of their own destiny. Let’s find out why.

THE RANKING SITUATION OF GROUP B

Russia is currently in the lead ahead of Australia, which with equal victories precedes Italy for winning the direct match. France is already eliminated.

1) Russia 2-0 Wins-Losses, 5-1 Won / Losses Matches, Set Coefficient 73.33, Games Coefficient 53.64

2) Australia Win-Losses 1-1, Matches Won / Losses 2-4, Set Coefficient 38.46, Games Coefficient 47.15

3) Italy Victories-losses 1-1, matches won / lost 4-2, set coefficient 61.54, games coefficient 53.54

4) France Victories-defeats 0-2, matches won / lost 1-5, set coefficient 26.67, games coefficient 45.81

WHAT HAPPENS IN THE EVENT OF A GAME BETWEEN TWO OR MORE TEAMS

If two teams are tied, the discriminating factor is the direct match. The speech becomes complicated if three selections end at par (hypothesis that would occur in the event that both Italy and Australia win in the last round). In this case the criteria to be taken into consideration, in order, would be the following.

Matches / losers lost. Coefficient set. Games coefficient.

Having said all this, it is clear that Australia has already been eliminated. Even by defeating France 3-0, in fact, it would rise to 5 wins and 4 defeats (+1), while Italy is already at +2 and therefore could further improve its tally by prevailing over Russia. Attention, we come to the crux of the regulation: if the listed criteria produce a team inferior to the other two, the winner of the direct match between the remaining teams wins the group..

ITALY QUALIFIES FOR THE SEMIFINAL OF ATP CUP IF …

Beat Russia with any result, be it 2-1 or 3-0.

In the event of a 3-0, in fact, Italy would be ahead of Russia and Australia in the calculation of the matches won / lost; in the case of 2-1, on the other hand, Australia would be behind Italy and Russia for matches won / lost, while the latter two would remain even (6-3): in this last case the direct confrontation would be decisive.

