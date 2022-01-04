ATP Cup 2022, Italy still in the running for qualification! The match against Medvedev’s Russia will be decisive! – OA Sport

Italy remains in the running for qualification to the semi-finals of the ATP Cup 2022, tennis competitions for national teams that are being played on the hard courts of Sydney (Australia). The Azzurri, who defeated France 3-0 in the night, had to hope that Russia would beat Australia and the result needed to keep hoping materialized: first the increasingly surprising Roman Safiullin beat James Duckworth 7-6 (6), 6-4 and then Daniil Medvedev overwhelmed Alex De Minaur 6-4, 6-2. At this point it remains to play double, for Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini an affirmation of the hosts would be optimal.

ITALY IN THE SEMIFINAL IF … MASTERS OF OUR DESTINY WITH RUSSIA: A VERY COMPLEX REGULATION

Italy will necessarily have to beat Russia in two days to qualify for the semifinals, but the eventual affirmation of the double ocean in a few minutes would allow the Azzurri to pass the round even with 2-1 and not have to play the perfect contest against the title holders. The number 2 of the ATP ranking, as well as winner of the US Open and leader of Russia in last month’s Davis Cup triumphant, it rocketed against the number 34 in the world and quickly climbed 3-0 in the first set by stealing his rival’s serve twice.

De Minaur had a reaction and snatched the serve from the favorite of the day before, taking the 2-3 but unable to mend the gap. In the second set Daniil Medvedev gave a tennis lesson and flew 5-0 in an instant making three breaks (the first even to “zero”), only to allow the game of the flag and suffer a break before closing the accounts in 80 minutes of play.

Medvedev closes with 8 aces to his credit (against 2), 75% of first serve (against 54%) and 73% of points with the first (against 53%), saving 2 break points out of 4 (7 on 12 the calculation of De Minaur).

