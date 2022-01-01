ATP Cup 2022: LIVE the results with the details of Day 2. Italy also on the field (LIVE)

The results from the ATP Cup

ATP Cup – 2nd Day – hard – Sydney

00:00 Canada – USE

00:00 Russia – France

07:30 Germany – Great Britain

07:30 Italy – Australia

Ken Rosewall Arena – Italian time: 00:00 (local time: 10:00 am)

1. Roman Safiullin vs Arthur Rinderknech

The match has yet to begin

2. Daniil Medvedev vs Ugo Humbert

The match has yet to begin

3. Daniil Medvedev / Roman Safiullin vs Fabrice Martin / Edouard Roger-Vasselin

The match has yet to begin

4. Jannik Sinner vs [WC] James Duckworth (not before: 07:30)

The match has yet to begin

5. Matteo Berrettini vs [WC] Alex de Minaur (not before: 09:00)

The match has yet to begin

6. Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini vs [WC] John Peers / Luke Saville

The match has yet to begin

Qudos Bank Arena – Italian time: 00:00 (local time: 10:00 am)

1. Denis Shapovalov vs John Isner

The match has yet to begin

2. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Taylor Fritz

The match has yet to begin

3. Felix Auger-Aliassime / Denis Shapovalov vs Taylor Fritz / John Isner

The match has yet to begin

4. Jan-Lennard Struff vs Daniel Evans (not before: 07:30)

The match has yet to begin

5. Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norrie (not before: 09:00)

The match has yet to begin

6. Kevin Krawietz / Tim Puetz vs Jamie Murray / Joe Salisbury

The match has yet to begin