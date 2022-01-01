ATP Cup 2022: LIVE the results with the details of Day 2. Italy also on the field (LIVE)
The results from the ATP Cup
ATP Cup – 2nd Day – hard – Sydney
00:00 Canada – USE
00:00 Russia – France
07:30 Germany – Great Britain
07:30 Italy – Australia
Ken Rosewall Arena – Italian time: 00:00 (local time: 10:00 am)
1. Roman Safiullin vs Arthur Rinderknech
2. Daniil Medvedev vs Ugo Humbert
3. Daniil Medvedev / Roman Safiullin vs Fabrice Martin / Edouard Roger-Vasselin
4. Jannik Sinner vs [WC] James Duckworth (not before: 07:30)
5. Matteo Berrettini vs [WC] Alex de Minaur (not before: 09:00)
6. Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini vs [WC] John Peers / Luke Saville
Qudos Bank Arena – Italian time: 00:00 (local time: 10:00 am)
1. Denis Shapovalov vs John Isner
2. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Taylor Fritz
3. Felix Auger-Aliassime / Denis Shapovalov vs Taylor Fritz / John Isner
4. Jan-Lennard Struff vs Daniel Evans (not before: 07:30)
5. Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norrie (not before: 09:00)
6. Kevin Krawietz / Tim Puetz vs Jamie Murray / Joe Salisbury
