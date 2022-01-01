Sports

ATP Cup 2022: LIVE the results with the details of Day 2. Italy also on the field (LIVE)

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee31 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

The results from the ATP Cup

AUS ATP Cup – 2nd Day – hard – Sydney
00:00 Canada CAN – USE USE
00:00 Russia RUS – France BETWEEN
07:30 Germany DEU – Great Britain GBR
07:30 Italy ITA – Australia AUS

Ken Rosewall Arena – Italian time: 00:00 (local time: 10:00 am)

1. Roman Safiullin RUS vs Arthur Rinderknech BETWEEN

The match has yet to begin

2. Daniil Medvedev RUS vs Ugo Humbert BETWEEN

The match has yet to begin

3. Daniil Medvedev RUS / Roman Safiullin RUS vs Fabrice Martin BETWEEN / Edouard Roger-Vasselin BETWEEN

The match has yet to begin

4. Jannik Sinner ITA vs [WC] James Duckworth AUS (not before: 07:30)

The match has yet to begin

5. Matteo Berrettini ITA vs [WC] Alex de Minaur AUS (not before: 09:00)

The match has yet to begin

6. Simone Bolelli ITA / Fabio Fognini ITA vs [WC] John Peers AUS / Luke Saville AUS

The match has yet to begin

Qudos Bank Arena – Italian time: 00:00 (local time: 10:00 am)
1. Denis Shapovalov CAN vs John Isner USE

The match has yet to begin

2. Felix Auger-Aliassime CAN vs Taylor Fritz USE

The match has yet to begin

3. Felix Auger-Aliassime CAN / Denis Shapovalov CAN vs Taylor Fritz USE / John Isner USE

The match has yet to begin

4. Jan-Lennard Struff GER vs Daniel Evans GBR (not before: 07:30)

The match has yet to begin

5. Alexander Zverev GER vs Cameron Norrie GBR (not before: 09:00)

The match has yet to begin

6. Kevin Krawietz GER / Tim Puetz GER vs Jamie Murray GBR / Joe Salisbury GBR

The match has yet to begin

